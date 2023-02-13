Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
ESPN's Chris Berman raises eyebrows with Abraham Lincoln remark while talking Patrick Mahomes vs Jalen Hurts

Berman anchored postgame coverage after the Super Bowl

ESPN star Chris Berman raised some eyebrows on Sunday night when he recapped the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Berman anchored the postgame coverage on ESPN and dove into the history made by Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts when they became the first Black quarterbacks to start the same Super Bowl. The storyline had been prevalent all-week long, but Berman took it a step further Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is interviewed by Chris Berman after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"Also, of course, two African American quarterbacks starting against each other in the Super Bowl for the first time. Fittingly, February 12th is Abe Lincoln's birthday," Berman said.

The broadcaster’s remarks drew some scrutiny on social media.

Mahomes and a late holding penalty set the Chiefs up near the goal line and Harrison Butker would deliver the game-winning field goal.

The Chiefs would win 38-35.

CHIEFS' SUPER BOWL-WINNING FIELD GOAL COMES AFTER CONTROVERSIAL PENALTY ON EAGLES: 'CAN'T F---ING CALL THAT'

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs off the field at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Mahomes played through a high-ankle sprain, which he re-aggravated in the second quarter of the game, to help the Chiefs come back from a 10-point deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City would have to hold off Jalen Hurts and the Eagles as the star quarterback tied the game with 5:15 left with a 2-yard touchdown and two-point conversion.

Mahomes would run for 26 yards on the bum ankle and get the Chiefs in field-goal range.

On the same drive, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for defensive holding when it appeared he grabbed the back of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Fans watching at home debated the penalty, but regardless the call stood and it moved the Chiefs closer.

Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a five yard touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career. He led the Chiefs to four scoring drives after appearing to be hurt at the end of the first half, but momentum really started to click in the second half.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.