LeBron James asks if how we vote is 'also structurally racist'

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke his mind after seeing long lines and delays in Georgia as residents attempted to vote in the state's political primary.

Voters had to wait as long as five hours to cast their ballots in some Georgia areas on Tuesday, and there were reports that voting machines weren’t working, despite a high turnout in a state that is expected to be highly contested in the fall.

James shared a tweet that said predominantly white polling sites in the Atlanta suburbs had shorter lines, but on the other side of town, they “had to bring stadium chairs.”

James shared his opinion about the lines.

"Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?' They say 'go out and vote?' What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?" James wrote.

James used his voice often on social matters, speaking out after the killing of Trayvon Martin and campaigning for Hillary Clinton. He supported Colin Kaepernick’s methods of protesting police brutality and racial injustice, and he recently pushed back on comments that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made over players kneeling during the national anthem.

James was also he was criticized by many -- including top U.S. lawmakers -- for his remarks after Houston general manager Daryl Morey sparked a massive rift between the NBA and China by sending out a tweet supporting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

