LeBron James' ankle injury could force him to miss about 1 month of the season: report

LeBron James could reportedly miss up to a month while he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

The Los Angeles Lakers are "preparing" for the star to be out at least three weeks or even up to a month, ESPN reported Monday. James left in the second quarter of Saturday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks with an injury. The team said it would keep him off the court indefinitely.

"Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates!" James tweeted Saturday night. "I’m hurt inside and out right now. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left."

The Lakers were feeling the effects of James being out of the game during Sunday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton each had 26 points in the win, while Chris Paul had a triple-double and recorded his 10,000th career assist in the game.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel expressed optimism about his team’s play even in the loss.

"I think our guys really fought tonight," Vogel said. "We didn’t shoot the ball that well, but I thought we competed at a very high level. It is going to take a little time as we adjust, figure out where the shots are coming from and what our new identity is going to look like."

James, 36, is not one to be hampered by injuries. He suffered a groin injury in his first season with the Lakers, which caused him to miss out on the playoffs for the first time since his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Los Angeles is also missing Anthony Davis, who has been out with a right calf strain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.