LeBron James on advice for younger teammates about avoiding scrutiny during playoffs

LeBron James helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a Game 3 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night to go up 2-1 in the playoff series.

James has been through the playoff trenches countless times during his career – including battles against Stephen Curry and the Warriors at the peak of his career. After Game 3, James was asked about the advice he had for his teammates on how to stay focused on the tasks at hand amid constant scrutiny.

"Stay off the TV. Stay off social media," James said, via Sports Illustrated. "You win a game, everybody’s the greatest player in the world. You lose a game, they’re throwing dirt on you. It’s literally that simple. It’s all about training your mind for the next challenge. …

"If you got a show to watch, one of your favorite movies or if you like listening to music, or if you’re reading books, whatever the case may be, playing cards with the family, whatever. When you watch the other playoff games, watch them on mute and play some music in the background. That’s what I do."

James had 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the win. Anthony Davis added 25 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a solid bounce-back performance.

Los Angeles won the game 127-97.

"We’re one of the best defensive teams in the league, if not the best," James said. "For us to reach our potential, we have to defend at a high level. Not one team in this league tests you more in that than Golden State, so we have to be alert for a test on every single possession."

Game 4 is set for Monday night.

