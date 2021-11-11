Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Lawrence Taylor partied in Atlantic City night before game, yet still dominated, ex-Giants teammate says

Lawrence Taylor didn't let a little AC partying keep him from dominating Washington

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Bart Oates, a former five-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman who won three Super Bowls during his NFL career, shared a wild story about his former legendary teammate Lawrence Taylor.

Oates played for the New York Giants and with Taylor from 1985 to 1993 before the center moved to the San Francisco 49ers for the final two seasons of his career. Speaking to FanSided earlier this week, Oates recalled one time Taylor pulled an all-nighter in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and arriving to his game right before kickoff.

Linebacker Lawrence Taylor #56 of the New York Giants has running back John Riggins #44 of the Washington Redskins in his grasp circa 1985 during an NFL football game at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C.. Taylor played for the Giants from 1981-93. 

"I remember one night, his room was next to mine at the hotel," Oates said. "Even home games we’d stay at a hotel the night before, and there was a curfew. Lawrence was there for curfew, then the door opens, he’s gone. He goes down to Atlantic City — we’re playing the Washington Redskins the next day — and comes back, has a limo drop him off at the stadium after being in Atlantic City all night. [He] takes out a wad of cash, hundreds, throws them up there, gets his stuff on."

Oates remembered that the all-night partying didn’t stop Taylor from dominating Washington.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DECEMBER 19:  Lawrence Taylor #56 of the New York Giants in action against the Washington Redskins during an NFL football game December 19, 1982 at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. Taylor played for the Giants from 1981-93.

"He’s there, you know, 40 minutes before the game starts, and he goes out there, has 3.5 sacks, and just kills the Redskins."

Taylor and Oates were a part of the Giants’ Super Bowl titles in the 1986 and 1991 seasons.

PASADENA - JANUARY 25 :  Linebacker Lawrence Taylor #56 of the New York Giants looks over to the sideline against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXlI at the Rose Bowl on January 25, 1987 in Pasadena, California. The Giants defeated the Broncos 39-20.

Taylor is arguably one of the greatest NFL players of all-time. He spent his entire 13-year career with the Giants. He recorded 142 career sacks, including 20.5 in a season in 1986. He had 19 sacks in his career against Washington in 22 games.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com