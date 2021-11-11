Lawrence Taylor partied in Atlantic City night before game, yet still dominated, ex-Giants teammate says

Bart Oates, a former five-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman who won three Super Bowls during his NFL career, shared a wild story about his former legendary teammate Lawrence Taylor.

Oates played for the New York Giants and with Taylor from 1985 to 1993 before the center moved to the San Francisco 49ers for the final two seasons of his career. Speaking to FanSided earlier this week, Oates recalled one time Taylor pulled an all-nighter in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and arriving to his game right before kickoff.

"I remember one night, his room was next to mine at the hotel," Oates said. "Even home games we’d stay at a hotel the night before, and there was a curfew. Lawrence was there for curfew, then the door opens, he’s gone. He goes down to Atlantic City — we’re playing the Washington Redskins the next day — and comes back, has a limo drop him off at the stadium after being in Atlantic City all night. [He] takes out a wad of cash, hundreds, throws them up there, gets his stuff on."

Oates remembered that the all-night partying didn’t stop Taylor from dominating Washington.

"He’s there, you know, 40 minutes before the game starts, and he goes out there, has 3.5 sacks, and just kills the Redskins."

Taylor and Oates were a part of the Giants’ Super Bowl titles in the 1986 and 1991 seasons.

Taylor is arguably one of the greatest NFL players of all-time. He spent his entire 13-year career with the Giants. He recorded 142 career sacks, including 20.5 in a season in 1986. He had 19 sacks in his career against Washington in 22 games.