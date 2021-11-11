Joe Judge warns Giants players going into the bye week: 'Make the right decision'

The New York Giants are entering a bye week after an upset victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Joe Judge was asked Wednesday when he met with the media if he gave his players any advice heading into the off week as far as staying out of trouble.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Yeah, we talked about it this morning. Just make the right decisions. We talked about a few of the instances that happened this year and last year around the league," Judge said.

"Look, it’s natural for a lot of guys to kind of let their hair down this time of year. You get a few days off, you step away from a stressful situation for a couple days, you kick back. You’ve got to make sure that you put yourself in the right surroundings and you make the right decisions.

We talk very openly with our players about making the right decision. Before they get out of here again today, I’ll remind them of the same thing. It’s good for guys to refresh physically, refresh mentally and come back ready to go. Within that time, we’re not exempt to consequences and we’re not exempt from tragedies, so we have to understand that and make the right decisions."

CAM NEWTON, PANTHERS AGREE TO DEAL WITH SAM DARNOLD OUT

The Giants cannot afford to lose anyone else this season as they’ve been hit with the injury bug all year.

New York is hoping to get Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton back to full strength for the stretch run of the season.

More than a dozen Giants players have been placed on the injury reserve this season, including Nick Gates, Andrew Thomas, Jabrill Peppers, Blake Martinez and Shane Lemieux just to name a few.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York hits the road for Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a Monday night matchup.