LaVar Ball will have his own $60 autographed trading cards

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of NBA Draft prospect Lonzo Ball, has inked a deal withLeaf Trading Cards to sell autographed cards that feature some of his outlandish statements, according to a report from ESPN.The cards will be sold Wednesday on eBay, starting at 1 p.m. ET, at a fixed price of $59.95 each.

Some of the cards would be more popular than others, but those who plan on purchasing should know this:When a person clicks to buy a card, he or she will not know which phrase it features.

"This wasn't all about the money," said Ball, who signed the cards at his California home Friday. "I think it's cool to have a card."

