LaVar Ball pins blame on 'roody-poo workouts' and 'raggedy shoes' for sons' injuries

LaVar Ball emphatically defended his sons in a recent interview as Lonzo and LaMelo’s seasons were ended due to injuries.

Lonzo Ball was traded to the Chicago Bulls from the New Orleans Pelicans before the start of the 2021-22 season. He played 35 games for the Bulls, but knee injuries forced him to miss the entirety of last season and this season. He hasn’t appeared on the floor since Jan. 14, 2022.

LaMelo Ball only played 22 games for the Charlotte Hornets this season and hadn’t played since Jan. 27. Last week, the Hornets decided to shut him down for the rest of the season. Charlotte is 18-58 this season.

LaVar Ball talked to CBS Sports and chalked up his sons’ injuries to their workouts and shoes.

"They say, oh, LaVar, you worked the boys out too hard -- that's why they hurt," LaVar Ball said. "No, the reason they hurt is because they got away from me. And they start doing these roody-poo workouts. Because if you keep running them hills, you're going to keep that power and that strength. But you start dealing with these rubber bands and doing this lightweight stuff, of course you're going to start breaking down.

"They've been trained hard enough? No, no, no. Because you condition your body for running and jumping. You've got to condition your legs. So that's why I always have my boys in them hills and running hard in them hills. That will make you run like a deer when you get on that court, so you won't be getting hurt. A lot of things have to do with them raggedy shoes that Melo be wearing. Them shoes are not made the right way for him. That's why he keeps tweaking his ankle every single time."

Lonzo Ball still has a player option with the Bulls for the 2024-25 season worth $21.3 million.

LaMelo Ball was in the last year of his rookie contract. He signed a five-year contract extension, which begins next season.