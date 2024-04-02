Hawks' Quin Snyder shrugs off heated confrontation with Bogdan Bogdanovic, says two 'are in a great place'

The Atlanta Hawks have just seven regular season games remaining on their schedule and appear to be heading for a third consecutive NBA Play-In Tournament berth.

The Hawks defeated the Chicago Bulls on Monday to earn their 35th win of the season. But, the tenth-seeded Hawks 113-101 victory was overshadowed by a late-game confrontation between Atlanta's coach and one of its key players.

Bogdanovic became noticeably frustrated and spilled a water bottle in the fourth quarter. The 31-year-old guard then approached Synder and a tense exchange ensued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While it is unclear what exactly sparked Bogdanovic's gripe or what he expressed to Snyder, the NBA veteran guard later attempted to downplay the incident.

"We are doing this almost every other minute or we are verbally fighting all the time, which is normal. That means we both care and everyone cares. ... Quin is my guy, for sure. And, he was pushing me through the whole year. We had this like, fights, little fights. It's normal that happens," Bogdanović told reporters after the game.

LAKERS' LEBRON JAMES HINTS AT NBA DAYS NEARING END AFTER DROPPING 40 POINTS ON NETS

Snyder shared similar sentiments when he spoke about the state of his relationship with Bogdanovic.

"Bogi was terrific. And he and I are in a great place. Better than good. Great," Snyder, who is in his first full season as the Hawks head coach, said in a postgame press conference.

Bogdanovic's 20 points led the Hawks in scoring during Monday's game against the Bulls. His stat line also included four rebounds and six assists.

Atlanta was enjoying a considerable lead with less than two minutes left in regulation when the heated exchange began. Bogdanovic and other Hawks starters were on the bench at the time, as the game's outcome appeared to be fairly certain.

Snyder did seem to try and ease the tension by walking over to hug Bogdanovc almost immediately after teammates pulled him away from his coach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three-time NBA All-Star Trae Young has not played since Feb. 23 and continues to recover from a finger injury. But, Dejounte Murray's strong play helped the Hawks win five of their last six games. The Bulls currently sit in the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings and have clinched a spot in the play-in tournament.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.