Charlotte Hornets
LaVar Ball rips Michael Jordan after being asked if LaMelo would seek advice from NBA icon

Would rising Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball ever seek advice from Michael Jordan?

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Would rising Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball ever seek advice from Michael Jordan, who also happens to own the Hornets?

"Never!" says Ball's father, LaVar Ball.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives around Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) after Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) set a screen Oct. 31, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

In an audio clip shared by Hoopsview, LaVar Ball said, "What advice is he going to give him?"

"Do you ever have milk in your refrigerator?" LaVar Ball asked "When the damn thing expires, I hope you throw it away. When was the last time [Jordan] won a championship?"

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives to the basket while guarded by Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) in Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jordan, who has been the Hornets’ majority owner since 2010, selected LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Jordan, a 14-time All-Star and six-time NBA Finals MVP, would be an ideal mentor for one of the game’s up-and-coming stars. But LaVar Ball suggests the Hornets’ lack of success is attributable to Jordan's playing days being long over. Jordan retired in 2003. 

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, drives against Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes in Charlotte, N.C., May 1, 2021.  (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

"The Charlotte Hornets been around a long time before my son got there," Ball said. "[Give advice to] some of them [other] guys so you can win! Don’t wait to tell my boy."

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com