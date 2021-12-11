LaVar Ball rips Michael Jordan after being asked if LaMelo would seek advice from NBA icon

Would rising Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball ever seek advice from Michael Jordan, who also happens to own the Hornets?

"Never!" says Ball's father, LaVar Ball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In an audio clip shared by Hoopsview, LaVar Ball said, "What advice is he going to give him?"

"Do you ever have milk in your refrigerator?" LaVar Ball asked "When the damn thing expires, I hope you throw it away. When was the last time [Jordan] won a championship?"

JOHN STOCKTON EXPRESSES SUPPORT FOR KYRIE IRVING OVER VACCINATION STANCE

Jordan, who has been the Hornets’ majority owner since 2010, selected LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Jordan, a 14-time All-Star and six-time NBA Finals MVP, would be an ideal mentor for one of the game’s up-and-coming stars. But LaVar Ball suggests the Hornets’ lack of success is attributable to Jordan's playing days being long over. Jordan retired in 2003.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Charlotte Hornets been around a long time before my son got there," Ball said. "[Give advice to] some of them [other] guys so you can win! Don’t wait to tell my boy."