Larsa Pippen steps out with Marcus Jordan in sheer outfit as dating rumors fly

Larsa Pippen had an interesting sheer outfit on as she and Marcus Jordan were spotted on a date in Miami earlier this week.

Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, and Jordan, the son of Scottie’s teammate, Michael Jordan, had been spotted out and about in South Florida throughout the week and the two were on their way to Swan restaurant.

Pippen wore the see-through outfit with black heels and showed off her butt. Jordan wore a backward hat and a white Louis Vuitton T-shirt with blue lettering that read, "Do a Kickflip." He also had blue joggers and white sneakers on.

The two have been in the Miami area all week taking up the gorgeous sun. The two had been snapped together on the beach over the weekend, sparking rumors about them potentially dating.

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star posted several snaps on her Instagram, including one on a boat in the water and geotagged Miami Beach. Jordan also posted several photos of himself in the Miami area.

According to Page Six’s spies, the two were at Miami’s E11even nightclub Friday night.

"While they weren’t making a spectacle of being together, you could definitely tell the two were hanging out," an insider told the gossip column. A second source added that the two were "seen leaving the club together in the wee hours" of Saturday morning.

The two were spotted late last month leaving a Hollywood Halloween party together. According to Page Six, Pippen was spotted "grinding" on Jordan during the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival. Pippen told People at BravoCon the two were just friends.

"We're friends," she said. "We've been friends for a few years, and that's really what it is. We're friends."

Page Six reported that the dating rumors started to fly in September at a Miami eatery when they appeared to be on a double date.

Larsa, 48, and Scottie Pippen were married from 1997 to December 2021. Larsa Pippen has since been linked to rapper Future and Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley. Larsa and Scottie have four kids together.

Marcus Jordan, 31, played college basketball at UCF from 2009 to 2012 and was named second-team All-Conference USA in 2011.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan have had a beef over the last few years, and it only took off with the airing of "The Last Dance" documentary in 2020. Their former teammate, Charles Oakley, said in January the two are no longer on speaking terms.

Scottie Pippen released a tell-all in November 2021, "Unguarded," and criticized Jordan’s leadership.