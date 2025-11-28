Lane Kiffin says he has 'a lot of praying to do' before deciding on Ole Miss future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Lane Kiffin stay at Ole Miss or take his talents elsewhere?

It was the question that was on the mind of Rebels fans and the rest of college football entering the team’s final game of the regular season against Mississippi State.

After the game, he didn’t exactly tip his hand as he went to celebrate the 38-19 victory.

"No, I haven’t," he said when asked if he had made up his mind. "I’ve got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow. But right now I’m just going to go enjoy these players. I told them last night you’re gonna win your 11th game. All I want to do is enjoy watching you, and that’s what I’m about to do."

He said, with a smile, he was experiencing joy at that moment.

Kiffin has been the hottest coaching target in college football with multiple jobs open. He's been linked to the LSU and Florida jobs. The Tigers parted ways with Brian Kelly, and the Gators split from Billy Napier in the middle of the year. Both openings are at schools considered to be the gold standard when it comes to the sport.

However, Kiffin has turned the Rebels into a college football national championship contender this year. Ole Miss’ 11 wins this season are the most in school history, and the Rebels have done it twice under Kiffin.

Kiffin took over an Ole Miss program that was 4-8 in Matt Luke’s final season. He’s notched at least 10 wins at Ole Miss in four of the six years he’s been at the helm.

Kiffin has already come under fire in the past for leaving places on a whim, specifically taking the USC job in 2010 after only one season with Tennessee.

He faces the potential for more scrutiny should he depart Ole Miss for another job.

Kiffin will reportedly make his decision Saturday, less than two weeks before the College Football Playoff field is unveiled.