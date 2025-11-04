Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

College Football

Ohio State tops first College Football Playoff rankings with Indiana behind at No. 2

No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Georgia round out the top five

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Top Penn State HC Candidates? Urban Meyer and Tom Rinaldi break it down | FOX College Football Video

Top Penn State HC Candidates? Urban Meyer and Tom Rinaldi break it down | FOX College Football

Urban Meyer and Tom Rinaldi broke down the top options to be the next head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first College Football Playoff rankings have been released, and the reigning champions are atop the pack.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were ranked first when ESPN unveiled the projected 12-team bracket Tuesday night. The 2024 champions, who defeated Notre Dame in the championship game earlier this year, have been stellar with an 8-0 start to no one’s surprise.

But perhaps one of the best storylines this season comes from the No. 2 team in the rankings, the Indiana Hoosiers. Head coach Curt Cignetti’s group has been phenomenal to start the year, and they’re leading the Big Ten with a 9-0 record behind the play of Heisman candidate quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan Day walks on sideline

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign Oct. 11, 2025. (IMAGN)

Rounding out the top four seeds, who will all get a bye in the first round of the CFP, are No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 4 Alabama.

The SEC is represented well in the debut rankings. Georgia comes in at No. 5, followed by Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels at No. 6.

AUBURN FIRES HUGH FREEZE FOLLOWING KENTUCKY LOSS AND FAN BACKLASH ON THE PLAINS: SOURCES

Rounding out the top 10 are BYU, the No. 7 team that leads the Big 12 with a perfect 8-0 record; Texas Tech; Oregon; and the Fighting Irish at No. 10.

Notre Dame may have lost its first two games of the season, but the Irish have ripped off six straight wins as an at-large team. Their first two losses came against the Aggies and No. 18 Miami in their opener.

Speaking of the Hurricanes, they have the same number of losses as the Fighting Irish, but their recent overtime loss to SMU dropped them in the rankings.

Lane Kiffin looks on during a game

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches his team play against Oklahoma during the first half in Norman, Okla., Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Right on the cusp are Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns at No. 11, especially given the team’s win over No. 16 Vanderbilt. The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners are close as well.

Given that each Power Four conference will have a representative, Virginia, the leader in the ACC, comes in at No. 14. With all top 25 teams coming from a Power Four conference, the CFP committee had Memphis as the top team from the Group of Five.

However, this isn’t the same format as previous college football seasons because the committee is using a straight seeding model this time. The top four teams in the final ranking, no matter what conference they play in, will receive a first-round bye.

Jeremiah Smith reacts on field

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates a catch against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus Nov. 1, 2025. (Imagn)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the current rankings, Memphis would face Georgia, Virginia would play Ole Miss, Notre Dame would travel to BYU and Oregon would take on Texas Tech.

Of course, this is just the first of many rankings to come. The bracket will be finalized Dec. 7, the day after conference championship games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue