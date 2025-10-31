Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers

Brian Kelly faces harsh criticism from LSU football staffers after dismissal

Brian Kelly was dismissed after less than four full seasons at LSU

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Who should LSU call to be their next head coach? 🤔 Joel Klatt Show Video

Who should LSU call to be their next head coach? 🤔 Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt reacted to the LSU Tigers firing Brian Kelly. He revealed who he thinks LSU should call to replace Brian Kelly as head coach. Joel also analyzes whether the LSU head coaching job is the best coaching vacancy available.

After reaching unprecedented heights coaching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Brian Kelly agreed to take on a new challenge in the Southeastern Conference. 

Kelly signed a lucrative 10-year contract with LSU in December 2021. The bold and often brash coach was tasked with bringing the proud football program another national championship. 

A look back at the last three coaches to hold the head coaching job at LSU — Ed Orgeron, Les Miles and Nick Saban — shows all three concluded their fourth seasons by hoisting a national championship trophy.

Not only did Kelly fail to have the Tigers on track for a trip to the College Football Playoff, but his fourth season at the helm ended prematurely. On Sunday, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward announced the school had decided to part ways with Kelly.

Woodward was dismissed Thursday after he was criticized by Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry

Brian Kelly with LSU

LSU head coach Brian Kelly speaking at the Omni Dallas Hotel July 15, 2024. (Brett Patzke/USA Today Sports)

In the fallout from Kelly's unceremonious exit, individuals associated with LSU during the polarizing coach's tenure are speaking out.

While Kelly managed to reach double-digit wins in each of his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, current and former players took issue with his apparent hands-off approach and his failure to build strong relationships.

A group of unnamed LSU staffers told The Athletic Kelly struggled at times to remember some of the full names of players he coached. 

"[LSU’s rivals would] use that against us: ‘He’ll never talk to you guys. He doesn’t even know the players’ names,'" a staff member told the outlet.

Brian Kelly walks the sideline

LSU head coach Brian Kelly walks on the sideline in the second half of a against Texas A&M Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A staffer also accused Kelly of ruining LSU's culture and failing to fully grasp the differences between an SEC program and what he may have grown accustomed to while finding success at Notre Dame.

"He really stripped the culture of what this place is. You know this place is not regular, man," the LSU staffer said. 

Kelly's representatives could not be reached for comment.

Brian Kelly looks on

LSU head coach Brian Kelly watches from the sideline in the second half of a game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Nov. 9, 2024.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The normally packed and raucous Tiger Stadium was nearly empty by the final quarter of LSU’s blowout loss to Texas A&M Saturday. Kelly met with Woodward on Sunday and then with the players.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

