Brian Kelly faces harsh criticism from LSU football staffers after dismissal

After reaching unprecedented heights coaching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Brian Kelly agreed to take on a new challenge in the Southeastern Conference.

Kelly signed a lucrative 10-year contract with LSU in December 2021. The bold and often brash coach was tasked with bringing the proud football program another national championship.

A look back at the last three coaches to hold the head coaching job at LSU — Ed Orgeron, Les Miles and Nick Saban — shows all three concluded their fourth seasons by hoisting a national championship trophy.

Not only did Kelly fail to have the Tigers on track for a trip to the College Football Playoff, but his fourth season at the helm ended prematurely. On Sunday, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward announced the school had decided to part ways with Kelly.

In the fallout from Kelly's unceremonious exit, individuals associated with LSU during the polarizing coach's tenure are speaking out.

While Kelly managed to reach double-digit wins in each of his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, current and former players took issue with his apparent hands-off approach and his failure to build strong relationships.

A group of unnamed LSU staffers told The Athletic Kelly struggled at times to remember some of the full names of players he coached.

"[LSU’s rivals would] use that against us: ‘He’ll never talk to you guys. He doesn’t even know the players’ names,'" a staff member told the outlet.

A staffer also accused Kelly of ruining LSU's culture and failing to fully grasp the differences between an SEC program and what he may have grown accustomed to while finding success at Notre Dame.

"He really stripped the culture of what this place is. You know this place is not regular, man," the LSU staffer said.

Kelly's representatives could not be reached for comment.

The normally packed and raucous Tiger Stadium was nearly empty by the final quarter of LSU’s blowout loss to Texas A&M Saturday. Kelly met with Woodward on Sunday and then with the players.

