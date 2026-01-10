Lane Kiffin reacts to Ole Miss' playoff loss to Miami after recent LSU move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lane Kiffin was not allowed to coach Ole Miss in the college football playoffs after ditching the team for LSU, but he was sure tuned into his former squad.

One reason may have been that he stood to earn bonuses for every playoff win the Rebels had this year, which his new school, LSU, is honoring.

In any case, the Rebels first-ever playoff run ended in heartbreak Thursday with a 31-27 loss to No. 10 Miami.

There's no love lost for Kiffin with Rebels fans, or even their players, but Kiffin appears to still have a soft spot for the football program.

"Amazing effort and grit @OleMissFB (crying emoji). best season ever in the history of Ole Miss!! Love guys," Kiffin posted to X after the game.

After Carson Beck scampered for a score with 18 seconds left, Ole Miss had one last miraculous effort as Trinidad Chambliss threw a deep ball into the end zone. It fell incomplete, but there was speculation about whether a defensive pass interference should have been called.

Kiffin was hoping for a flag.

"Pass interference 100!!!" Kiffin wrote.

The Rebels found themselves in coach limbo throughout the playoffs, as many assistants are following Kiffin to Baton Rouge. However, despite Kiffin not being allowed by Ole Miss to finish coaching, LSU allowed the assistants, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., to coach the games and travel back and forth from Ole Miss to LSU.

Miami will face the top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, who are looking to become the first college football team in the modern era to go 16-0. Indiana walloped No. 5 Oregon, 56-22, on Friday.

