Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin reacts to Ole Miss' playoff loss to Miami after recent LSU move

Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU before the playoffs began

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lane Kiffin was not allowed to coach Ole Miss in the college football playoffs after ditching the team for LSU, but he was sure tuned into his former squad.

One reason may have been that he stood to earn bonuses for every playoff win the Rebels had this year, which his new school, LSU, is honoring.

In any case,  the Rebels first-ever playoff run ended in heartbreak Thursday with a 31-27 loss to No. 10 Miami.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Lane Kiffin

L-R: LSU president Wade Rousse, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. (Matthew Hinton/Imagn Images)

There's no love lost for Kiffin with Rebels fans, or even their players, but Kiffin appears to still have a soft spot for the football program.

"Amazing effort and grit @OleMissFB (crying emoji). best season ever in the history of Ole Miss!! Love guys," Kiffin posted to X after the game.

Lane Kiffin coaches in 2024

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 2, 2024. (Nelson Chenault/Imagn Images)

INDIANA COACH CURT CIGNETTI WANTED 1 THING AFTER HISTORIC VICTORY OVER OREGON

After Carson Beck scampered for a score with 18 seconds left, Ole Miss had one last miraculous effort as Trinidad Chambliss threw a deep ball into the end zone. It fell incomplete, but there was speculation about whether a defensive pass interference should have been called.

Kiffin was hoping for a flag.

"Pass interference 100!!!" Kiffin wrote.

The Rebels found themselves in coach limbo throughout the playoffs, as many assistants are following Kiffin to Baton Rouge. However, despite Kiffin not being allowed by Ole Miss to finish coaching, LSU allowed the assistants, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., to coach the games and travel back and forth from Ole Miss to LSU.

Charlie Weis and Lane Kiffin

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. during warm ups prior to a game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. (Petre Thomas/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami will face the top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, who are looking to become the first college football team in the modern era to go 16-0. Indiana walloped No. 5 Oregon, 56-22, on Friday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter

Close modal

Continue