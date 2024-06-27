Lakers select LeBron James' son, Bronny, in NBA Draft

LeBron James' dream has come true.

His Los Angeles Lakers took his son, Bronny, with the 55th pick in the NBA Draft.

The Jameses become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time, let alone be teammates.

James once said that his final year in the NBA would be with his son, so it had all been assumed for the last couple years that James would retire after playing with his son for one year.

But last week, their agent in Rich Paul actually said that the two were not a package deal.

Paul said LeBron was "off" the "idea" of playing alongside his son, and instead was more focused on Bronny's development in the league.

It seemed rather peculiar, though, that Bronny had invites for workouts with at least 10 teams, but only accepted two : the Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

However, Paul says that was all "by design."

But, it's now pretty fair to assume that was all an act. Nonetheless, history will be made when the two share the floor for the first time.

Scouts weren't too kind to Bronny, with one calling him "not an NBA prospect." His lone season with the USC Trojans was rather subpar, as he averaged less than five points per game.

Before his collegiate career began, James went into cardiac arrest in July 2023 while working out at USC, and it was later revealed that he had a congenital heart defect. He was cleared to return, and just last month, The Associated Press reported, citing sources, that he was medically cleared to play in the NBA.

James' deadline to opt out of his deal with the Lakers is Friday - he was reportedly expected to opt out but stick with them.

The Lakers selected Tennessee scorer Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 pick on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, the Lakers introduced James' podcast partner, JJ Redick, as their head coach.

