Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers select LeBron James' son, Bronny, in NBA Draft

They become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
LeBron James' dream has come true.

His Los Angeles Lakers took his son, Bronny, with the 55th pick in the NBA Draft.

The Jameses become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time, let alone be teammates.

Bronny James warms up

USC Trojans guard Bronny James warms up as parents Lebron James and Savannah James look on before a game against the Washington State Cougars Jan. 10, 2024, at Galen Center in Los Angeles. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

James once said that his final year in the NBA would be with his son, so it had all been assumed for the last couple years that James would retire after playing with his son for one year.

But last week, their agent in Rich Paul actually said that the two were not a package deal.

Paul said LeBron was "off" the "idea" of playing alongside his son, and instead was more focused on Bronny's development in the league.

It seemed rather peculiar, though, that Bronny had invites for workouts with at least 10 teams, but only accepted two: the Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

However, Paul says that was all "by design."

But, it's now pretty fair to assume that was all an act. Nonetheless, history will be made when the two share the floor for the first time.

LeBron James and Bronny James share a handshake

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shakes hands with his son Bronny James during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Nov 19, 2023. (Kiyoshi Mio-USA Today Sports)

PURDUE STAR ZACH EDEY SELECTED NINTH OVERALL IN NBA DRAFT TO GRIZZLIES

Scouts weren't too kind to Bronny, with one calling him "not an NBA prospect." His lone season with the USC Trojans was rather subpar, as he averaged less than five points per game.

Before his collegiate career began, James went into cardiac arrest in July 2023 while working out at USC, and it was later revealed that he had a congenital heart defect. He was cleared to return, and just last month, The Associated Press reported, citing sources, that he was medically cleared to play in the NBA. 

LeBron James and Bronny James McDonald's

McDonald's High School All American Bronny James, left, talks with his father, LeBron James, after the 2023 McDonald's High School All American Boys Game at Toyota Center.  (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

James' deadline to opt out of his deal with the Lakers is Friday - he was reportedly expected to opt out but stick with them.

The Lakers selected Tennessee scorer Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 pick on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, the Lakers introduced James' podcast partner, JJ Redick, as their head coach.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

