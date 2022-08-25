Lakers' Russell Westbrook receives support from LeBron James, Patrick Beverley as old rivals become teammates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been the topic of trade talks over the last several months following a disappointing debut in Los Angeles.

Surely, the Lakers acquiring Patrick Beverley didn't help put an end to those talks among NBA fans, as he and Westbrook have had their issues on the court.

However, LeBron James seems to have silenced the critics after responding to a tweet in support of his teammate Westbrook, despite his poor 2021-22 season.

"Can’t wait for him to go off this season!!" he tweeted.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK, PATRICK BEVERLEY REIGNITE RIVALRY ON COURT, DRAW POLICE PRESENCE

NBA podcaster Cuffs the Legend tweeted "the Westbrook disrespect and vitriol is still corny regardless of how you feel about last season," which prompted James' response.

Beverley echoed James' sentiments.

Westbrook and Beverley have had an on-court feud since 2013, when Westbrook suffered an injury while Beverley was guarding him. They've also thrown several jabs at each other through the media.

At one point, the police had to get involved because of their on-court jawing.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points per game, his lowest number since his second season in the association.

Beverley was traded in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.