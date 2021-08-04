Lakers' LeBron James has message for haters: 'Do me one favor PLEASE!!!!'

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James isn’t holding back.

The Lakers made a splash as soon as free agency began by acquiring point guard Russell Westbrook, as well as other savvy veterans like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Trevor Ariza. Now, eight out of the 13 players on the roster are 32 years or older, and the team received a lot of criticism from media members, as well as fans on social media for their lack of youth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Wednesday, it appeared that James was tired of the negativity that was directed toward his team, so he decided to send out a tweet that was immediately deleted just a few short minutes later.

"Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way they play, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc!! Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!!! Keep that same narrative ENERGY when it’s begins! That’s all I ask. #ThankYou," James wrote.

Last week, the Lakers acquired Westbrook, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

CARMELO ANTHONY SIGNS 1-YEAR CONTRACT WITH LAKERS, JOINS 2003 DRAFTMATE LEBRON JAMES

And Anthony -- who played with the Portland Trail Blazers the last two seasons -- signed a one-year contract with the Lakers on Tuesday.

The Lakers – who won the NBA title in the Orlando bubble in 2020 – were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs this past year and they struggled down the stretch with James and Davis missing most of the second half of the regular season due to injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, with James and Davis returning, the Lakers hope that Westbrook and Anthony, among others, will be enough to get Los Angeles back to the NBA Finals.

James appears to be using his haters as motivation leading up to the 2021 NBA season.