Carmelo Anthony signs 1-year contract with Lakers, joins 2003 draftmate LeBron James

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were draftmates back in 2003.

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected James with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and the Denver Nuggets took Anthony two picks later.

James and Anthony previously played together for Team USA and won gold at the Olympics, but for the first time in their NBA careers, they will share the same jersey.

Anthony signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and will go to battle with James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in hopes of solidifying his Hall of Fame career with an NBA title.

Anthony spent the previous two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, but now the 37-year-old will carve out a role with James and the Lakers.

Last season, Anthony averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He also nailed 40 percent of his shots from beyond the arc for the first time since the 2013-14 NBA season, when he was a member of the New York Knicks.

The Lakers also signed Malik Monk to a contract on Tuesday. Monk, the 11th pick in 2017, averaged a career-best 11.7 points for the Charlotte Hornets last season. Los Angeles will rely on Monk to be an efficient shooter.

The Lakers – who won the NBA title in the Orlando bubble in 2020 – were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs this past year and they struggled down the stretch with James and Davis missing most of the second half of the regular season due to injuries.

Now, with James and Davis returning, the Lakers hope that Westbrook, Anthony, and Monk, among others, will be enough to get Los Angeles back to the NBA Finals.