Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers' Jeanie Buss stakes her claim in contentious NBA debate

The NBA GOAT debate will live on forever

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The debate over who is the greatest player in NBA history will live on forever.

Is it Michael Jordan? LeBron James? Kobe Bryant? Someone else? Nobody really knows for sure given the three different eras each player competed in. However, current Los Angeles Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss has chosen a side.

Michael Jordan walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami.

Michael Jordan walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami. (Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Buss appeared in a trailer for the next NBA 2K video game. The next iteration of the game will feature the "Championship Edition" in which fans will be able to relive some highlights of Jordan’s career from college at North Carolina to the pros with the Chicago Bulls.

In one of the cut scenes, Buss can be heard saying Jordan "is the greatest of all time."

Lakers President Jeanie Buss attends the Rock To Recovery 5t benefit concert at The Fonda Theatre on July 09, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Lakers President Jeanie Buss attends the Rock To Recovery 5t benefit concert at The Fonda Theatre on July 09, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The four-second clip of Buss planting her flag in the debate went viral through the weekend. NBA 2K23 is set to be released in a few weeks. The "Championship Edition" of the game will cost gamers $149.99. The "Michael Jordan Edition" will cost $99.99. The standard game and WNBA edition will cost $69.99.

The GOAT debate will be one of those long-lasting arguments, especially when it comes to the NBA.

Jordan finished with six championships and never lost in the NBA Finals. James has four NBA championships with three different teams – the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Lakers. Bryant won five titles with the Lakers.

LeBron James, #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers, shoots a free throw during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 28, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

LeBron James, #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers, shoots a free throw during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 28, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may also creep into the conversation with another ring or two considering how his game has changed the NBA overall.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.