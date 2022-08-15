Lakers' Jeanie Buss stakes her claim in contentious NBA debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The debate over who is the greatest player in NBA history will live on forever.

Is it Michael Jordan? LeBron James? Kobe Bryant? Someone else? Nobody really knows for sure given the three different eras each player competed in. However, current Los Angeles Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss has chosen a side.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buss appeared in a trailer for the next NBA 2K video game. The next iteration of the game will feature the "Championship Edition" in which fans will be able to relive some highlights of Jordan’s career from college at North Carolina to the pros with the Chicago Bulls.

In one of the cut scenes, Buss can be heard saying Jordan "is the greatest of all time."

KEVIN DURANT RESPONDS TO FAN QUESTIONING HIS LEGACY: 'U SAY IT’S TAINTED, I SAY IT’S NEVER BEEN STRONGER'

The four-second clip of Buss planting her flag in the debate went viral through the weekend. NBA 2K23 is set to be released in a few weeks. The "Championship Edition" of the game will cost gamers $149.99. The "Michael Jordan Edition" will cost $99.99. The standard game and WNBA edition will cost $69.99.

The GOAT debate will be one of those long-lasting arguments, especially when it comes to the NBA.

Jordan finished with six championships and never lost in the NBA Finals. James has four NBA championships with three different teams – the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Lakers. Bryant won five titles with the Lakers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may also creep into the conversation with another ring or two considering how his game has changed the NBA overall.