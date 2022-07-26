Warriors’ Draymond Green says 2017 Golden State squad would beat 1998 Chicago Bulls

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "new media" has something to say.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who recently won his fourth NBA championship while also being the star of a very successful podcast, hopped on Twitter on Sunday to join in on the debate era.

Green was watching a game from the 1998 NBA Finals between Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz when he proclaimed that the 2017 Warriors would have taken down both teams if their style of play remained the same.

"I’m watching the '98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball," Green posted to Twitter . "And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s (sic)."

Debates between eras have been going on for decades , especially as the sports media has turned to debate shows as one of the main sources of entertainment.

The 1998 Bulls were the sixth and final championship team of the Jordan era, with Jordan retiring for the second time after the season. The 1998 Bulls finished the regular season 62-20, defeating the New Jersey Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers in order to reach their third consecutive NBA Finals.

The 2017 Warriors were arguably the most lethal offensive unit ever assembled, with Kevin Durant joining Golden State in the offseason. Golden State went 67-15 in Durant’s first season in the Bay Area, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs on their way to the finals.

The styles played during both runs were vastly different, with the three-point shot being the focal point of today’s NBA.

During the 2016-2017 season, the Warriors averaged 31.5 attempts from beyond the arc, while the 1998 Bulls took just 11.7 per game. In the 1998 NBA Finals, there was not a single game where either the Bulls or the Jazz scored over 100 points. In the 2017 NBA Finals, Golden State never failed to score 100 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers missed the century mark just once during the five-game series.