Lakers' Danny Green proposes to longtime girlfriend, apologizes for waiting so long

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green announced on social media on Sunday that he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Blair Bashen.

Green proposed to Bashen on the beach in Ventura, Calif. The Lakers player posted a photo on Instagram of himself down on one knee. He apologized in the caption for waiting so long.

NBA LAYS OUT ITS VISION FOR DISNEY RESTART TO TEAMS, PLAYERS

“Sorry it took so long babe! just wanted to be able to get you the ring you deserved and couldn’t afford it until now,” he wrote. “love you with all my heart and Im so lucky to have had you by my side these past 5 years...many more years to come! Here’s to forever!”

The two dated for five years before getting engaged.

NETS' KYRIE IRVING PROPOSES PLAYERS CAN START THEIR OWN LEAGUE: REPORT

Bashen wrote on her own Instagram: “I’ve admired you as a friend for two years, I’ve loved you for half a decade as my boyfriend, and now I can’t believe you are my future husband!! I will continue to reminisce about the countless good times in our past, fully enjoy our present, and positively embrace our future. Happy 5 year anniversary to my FIANCE´!! I will love you forever.”

Bashen played college volleyball at Purdue for four years, according to 24/7 Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green is in his first season with the Lakers. He was averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game before the season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.