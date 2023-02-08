Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers' Anthony Davis faces scrutiny from ESPN star for sitting during LeBron James' big shot

The Lakers ended up losing to the Thunder despite the fanfare

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The NBA world celebrated LeBron James breaking the all-time scoring record on Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 133-130.

Anthony Davis sat on the bench as James drained the shot that surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the list and his actions drew scrutiny from fans who claimed the star center wasn’t excited for his teammate.

Jalen Rose, an ESPN analyst who played in the NBA for several years, took a shot at Davis for sitting during the celebration.

"Yes, Greeny, that’s a really big deal," Rose said on ESPN’s "Get Up" on Wednesday. "And I’m not gonna sugarcoat this – it’s one thing they lost the game. Anthony Davis, it was a big-stage game, he didn’t play well.… He’s a professional. Of course, he wanted to win. They ended up losing.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Lakers during the Oklahoma City Thunder game at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Lakers during the Oklahoma City Thunder game at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR: MAGIC JOHNSON'S PREDICTION WAS WRONG ON REACTION TO LEBRON JAMES BREAKING RECORD

"There’s no way on God’s green Earth you can be sitting down when the greatest record in the history of basketball is being broken – just as a fan of the game. Now, take it a step further, as a player in the game on both teams and to drill down even more, one of your teammates who’s LeBron James, who you won a championship with in that same uniform. It comes off as petty. It comes off as you’re hating. It comes off that you’re being jealous of the moment. And when things like that happen, overarching, you feel like can they continue to pay together?"

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose during game two of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors on June 5, 2022, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose during game two of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors on June 5, 2022, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images)

Rose said he didn’t think the Lakers would try to trade Davis for sitting on the bench while James took the history-making shot.

"But that ain’t no long-term relationship when your second-best player, Anthony Davis, is purposely not celebrating LeBron James in the moment that the entire world is watching," he added. "That is a poor look on Anthony Davis."

Lakers LeBron James and Anthony Davis before the Oklahoma City Thunder game at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Lakers LeBron James and Anthony Davis before the Oklahoma City Thunder game at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Davis did pre-record a message for James as he broke the record.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.