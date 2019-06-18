Kyrie Irving 'essentially ghosted' Boston Celtics ahead of free agency: report

It is beginning to appear more and more likely that Kyrie Irving is not going to re-sign with the Boston Celtics once the NBA’s free agency period begins at the end of the month.

Irving is reportedly expected to decline his 2019-2020 player option and the Boston Globe reported Tuesday that the star point guard has “essentially ghosted” the Celtics. Irving has also had “little, if any communication” with the team over the last few weeks, according to the paper.

It’s amazing what one season can do to an impending free agent.

Irving said in October that he intended to sign a long-term deal in Boston instead of exploring the free-agent market.

“I do have a dream of putting my No. 11 in the rafters one day if I'm so blessed to do that, work my tail off,” he said, according to NBC Sports Boston. “Obviously a lot of great players have come before me, but to throw my name in Boston Celtics tradition and history is something I'm glad I could do.”

He was then asked in February whether his mantra stayed the same, according to The Athletic. Irving said at the time: “Ask me July 1.”

With two seasons under his belt in which he received criticism for lashing out at young teammates and apologizing to his former teammate LeBron James for the way he acted when they were together on the Cleveland Cavaliers, it appears likely Irving will not re-sign after all.

Irving, 27, averaged 23.8 points and 6.9 assists in 67 games for Boston. He was also named to the All-Star team for the third straight time. However, Boston failed to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Should Irving become a free agent, he is reportedly expected to draw interest from the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.