New Orleans Pelicans trade Anthony Davis to LA Lakers: reports

The New Orleans Pelicans agreed Saturday to trade superstar forward Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details of the blockbuster deal on Twitter, noting that L.A. would send Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks to New Orleans in exchange for Davis.

Davis, who averaged 25.9 points and 12 rebounds per game this past season, will join fellow superstar LeBron James in Los Angeles.

James signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers last summer.

