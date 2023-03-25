Kyrie Irving claps back at Mavericks fans booing him: 'If the fans wanna change places ... be my guest'

The Dallas Mavericks made a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline by acquiring Kyrie Irving in hopes of a deep playoff run.

But things haven't gone well since Kyrie arrived in Texas.

The Mavs are 8-12 since they acquired the eight-time All-Star, and when he's on the floor, they are 6-8. The Mavs were 29-26 before the trade.

When Irving shares the floor with fellow superstar Luka Doncic, the Mavs are 3-7.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After Dallas lost its third game in a row Friday, Irving heard boos from his own home crowd.

It isn't the first time Irving's been booed in his 12-year career, but seldom has he been booed by home fans. The Brooklyn Nets' faithful booed him shortly after he requested a trade.

FORMER NO. 1 PICK BEN SIMMONS TO REMAIN OUT INDEFINITELY AFTER DOCTORS DISCOVER NERVE IMPINGEMENT

"You obviously want to play well, but it's only five people on the court that can play for the Dallas Mavericks," he said after the game. "If the fans wanna change places, then hey, be my guest. Got years of work ahead to be great enough to be on this level."

Irving has been with his new team about six weeks, and he cites the recent struggles to adjusting to new teammates.

"And we're still feeling each other out in a way of getting used to each other's efforts and attitudes and temperament," Irving said. "And that's a real thing. That's a human thing. That's a human element. Whether people believe it in basketball or not, there's a very fine line between winning basketball games and everyone being on the same page and losing basketball games and things splintering and pointing fingers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Irving will become a free agent at the end of the season. A lack of a contract extension with the Nets was one of the reasons he asked to be dealt.

Dallas is 36-38 and tied for 10th in the Western Conference, which puts the Mavs on the brink of either the play-in tournament or no playoffs at all.