Kyrie Irving bought George Floyd’s family a house: Stephen Jackson

Irving recently returned to the Nets after missing time with what the team called personal issues

By Greg Joyce | New York Post
Kyrie Irving is doing his part to help the family of George Floyd.

The Nets star bought Floyd’s family a house, according to Stephen Jackson, the former NBA forward who was close with Floyd before he was killed last May.

"[Floyd’s daughter Gianna is] getting so much love from not just us, but from people all around the world who are showing support," Jackson said on "The Rematch" podcast. "I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do; I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days. I had a lot of my friends — Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.

"I think God has definitely blessed her. Right now she’s doing the best she’s ever done; she’s happy. We’re just waiting for all this trial stuff to get out of the way, where she don’t have to keep reliving the situation and she can go about living her life and being happy."

Irving, who has been outspoken on social issues and using his platform to address social justice, recently returned to the Nets after missing time with what the team called personal issues, along with an NBA-mandated quarantine for attending an indoor birthday party maskless. He missed his seventh straight game Monday night as he works to get his conditioning back.

Irving has yet to address the reason behind his absence, but The Post’s Brian Lewis reported it was related to the U.S. Capitol riot.