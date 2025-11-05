Cardinals must continue with Jacoby Brissett as Kyler Murray heads to injured reserve with foot injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arizona Cardinals will continue to have Jacoby Brissett playing under center — at least for the next four weeks.

Kyler Murray, the team’s franchise quarterback, was placed on injured reserve with a mid-foot sprain he’s been battling since Week 5.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon, who saw Brissett lead his Arizona squad to its first win since Week 2 on "Monday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys, said it was a "collective decision" to have Murray go on IR.

He added the injury isn’t season-ending and that he hopes Murray can make a full recovery this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I really do," he said, via ESPN. "We got a lot of ball to play, and one day at a time. And where he sits right now is he’s got to pour into his health bucket and get ready to get healthy."

While it’s never good for a franchise quarterback to land on the IR, the Cardinals can’t complain after seeing what Brissett did against the Cowboys Monday night. Dallas’ porous defense was exploited by the veteran journeyman, who threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns with a 115.1 passer rating in the 27-17 win.

KYLER MURRAY GETS SOCIAL MEDIA WRATH AFTER MARVIN HARRISON JR. SHINES WITH JACOBY BRISSETT

The Cardinals are 3-5 on the year, and things could have been much different had one of their one-score games during the five-game losing streak they just snapped gone their way. The Cardinals know they have the right guy to get the job done until Murray returns.

Looking at the schedule, the Cardinals could get Murray back in Week 14 when they face their NFC West foe, the Los Angeles Rams. This obviously wasn’t what Gannon and the rest of the team wanted to see from Murray’s injury. Though the coach did acknowledge the fair assessment that the former first overall pick’s running ability could be prolonging the situation because of how he plays the game.

"Obviously, for him, it prevents him from being fully healthy to go play, and him, as the person that he is and the player that he is, yes," Gannon explained. "And you could look at other things, like this injury for other people might not, but he's played through some things that other positions, if they have those, they can't play with those because of what they're asked to do."

Arizona faces some tough opponents over the next four games, starting with a road trip to Seattle to face the NFC West-leading Seahawks on Sunday. The Cardinals then return home for games against the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars before hitting the road for a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of that Dec. 7 Rams game, when Murray could return.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s a tough ask for Brissett to pick up the slack and lead the Cardinals now given their 3-5 record. But that’s the nature of being a backup quarterback — when your number is called, you have to deliver.

Brissett did so on Monday night, and it will be up to him to keep providing that offensive spark for the next month.