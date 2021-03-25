Kyle Lowry gets call from Drake after Raptors' victory over Nuggets

Kyle Lowry had a surprise guest at his postgame media availability Wednesday night after the Toronto Raptors’ 135-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Lowry took a FaceTime call from hip-hop star and Raptors team ambassador Drake while talking to reporters.

"I’m here to translate," Drake said. "I’m his translator."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lowry quickly hung up the phone before the "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" rapper could say anything else.

The point guard had eight points in 33 minutes along with five rebounds and nine assists. He was the only Raptors starter who wasn’t in double figures in scoring. Pascal Siakam had 27 points as Toronto ended its nine-game skid.

DEADLINE DAY ARRIVES, AND LOWRY'S FUTURE STILL UNCLEAR

There are bigger questions surrounding Lowry as the NBA trade deadline approaches. Lowry has been in trade rumors in the past weeks and days. He flashed the "deuces" sign with his fingers as he walked off the court in what could have been the final goodbye to the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., before he gets traded. The Raptors have been playing their home games in Tampa because of COVID-related travel restrictions in Canada.

"I wish I could give you a decision," he said. "At the end of the day, if something happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, it doesn’t, right? Everything happens for a reason. I personally, right now, I don’t know."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lowry was a member of the 2019 NBA championship team. The six-time All-Star is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season. He could definitely add value to any team looking for a late playoff push.