IndyCar
Published

Kyle Kirkwood flips in scary Indy 500 crash, tire flies over catch fence

Kirkwood was grateful for the safety of the car

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
The Indianapolis 500 was briefly paused on Sunday following a scary crash involving Kyle Kirkwood and Felix Rosenqvist with about 17 laps to go in the race.

Rosenqvist was cruising along the wall when he brushed up against it and lost control. He spun out, bringing out a caution flag immediately. As he was spinning, Kirkwood was trying to zoom past him but didn’t get by cleanly.

Felix Rosenqvist drives

Felix Rosenqvist leads the field into the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Kirkwood’s rear left tire clipped the front of Rosenqvist’s vehicle and he lost control. The tire flew off Kirkwood’s car and over the fence along the track. Kirkwood hit the wall, went airborne and flipped over. The damaged vehicle skidded down the track and the red flag came out.

The tire flew into the parking lot and, luckily, didn’t hit anybody. One vehicle appeared to be damaged.

Kyle Kirkwood at practice

Kyle Kirkwood heads into the first turn during the final practice for the Indianapolis 500, Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Kirkwood was able to leave his crashed vehicle under his own power as he left the track to get checked out at the infield care facility.

He said after, "Thank God these cars are so safe."

The rest of the race field went around the track three times before they awaited the restart with 14 laps to go.

Kyle Kirkwood drives

Kyle Kirkwood in the first turn during the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, 2023. (Marc Lebryk-USA Today Sports)

Kirkwood and Rosenqvist were having good days at the track before the crash. Rosenqvist finished in fourth place at last year’s event. Kirkwood finished in 17th.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.