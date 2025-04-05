Korn Ferry golfer Ryan McCormick tapes mouth shut during tournament to help with anger management

Korn Ferry Tour veteran Ryan McCormick used an unconventional method to try and calm his temper during the second round of the Club Car Championship on Friday.

McCormick, who competed on the PGA Tour last year but was relegated back to the developmental this year, has admittedly had issues keeping his composure on the golf course. This week at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Georgia, he decided to test out some new anger management tools.

And so, he taped his mouth shut.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Been having not-so-fun time this year on the golf course. Pretty angry and mad," he said in a video shared by the tour on social media. "I figured I've tried a lot of things, and I just figured I'd shut myself up. So, I put tape over my mouth."

"Just too angry on the golf course. I've run out of ideas, and I thought about the tape thing a couple of weeks ago," he added with a laugh. "So, just unfortunately, it came down to that today. I was hoping maybe it would help me. Can't say that it did or didn't."

McCormick said the idea stemmed from his desire to create a better environment for his playing partners, which he admitted was "not fair."

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU LAUDS TRUMP AS ‘GREAT AMBASSADOR FOR THE GAME’ AS PGA TOUR, LIV GOLF TALKS CONTINUE

One major hurdle to his latest "solution" was how he would then communicate with his caddie. McCormick’s answer to that was the old fashion method: pen and paper.

"Mostly just writing down the numbers," he said. "I would just point and ask him for a read sometimes. It made things a lot simpler, I’ll tell you that."

While the jury might be out on how the tape helped his frustrations, it certainly didn’t impact his game positively.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCormick shot a 72 and missed the cut by a few strokes. He entered the tournament at No. 126 on the points list and will likely drop further after Friday’s performance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



