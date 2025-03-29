Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin makes amends with course crew after outburst leads to sprinkler mishap

Hadwin paid for the damage to the sprinkler

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin has made amends with the course crew at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club after he let his frustrations at the Valspar Championship get the best of him last week. 

During the second round of the tournament, the 37-year-old Canadian broke a sprinkle on the course after he smashed his club into the ground on the 10th hole, which he would ultimately two-putt for a double bogey. 

Adam Hadwin on the green

Adam Hadwin of Canada evaluates the location of his ball on the green of the 16th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament on Feb. 8, 2025. (Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images)

The scene, perhaps not at the time for Hadwin, was comical as water sprayed everywhere with Hadwin attempting to push the sprinkler head back into the ground. He was unsuccessful. 

The sprinkler was eventually turned off and Hadwin finished the day five-over par, missing the cut by three shots. But on Friday, the Valspar Championship revealed that the pro golfer had paid for the damages and apologized for his outburst with some lunch on him. 

"In addition to paying for all repairs to @Innisbrook sprinklers, our 2017 champ, @ahadwingolf sent a video message & bought lunch for the entire course maintenance department," the post on X read. 

Adam Hadwin tees off

Adam Hadwin of Canada hits his ball off of the tee at hole 9 during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament on Feb. 9, 2025. (Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images)

Director of Agronomy at Innisbrook Ryan Stewart first shared the photo of the Chipotle lunch and thanked Hadwin for the gesture. 

"A big thank you to Adam Hadwin @jessicahadwin for paying for that sprinkler head and buying our staff lunch. That was a great touch and our staff loved it. Thank you again," his post on X read. 

Hadwin’s wife, Jessica, responded to the post on social media, joking that "next we mill make amends with that sprinkler." 

Adam Hadwin reacts

Adam Hadwin of Canada gets excited after he completes a birdie at the 16th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament on Feb. 8, 2025. (Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images)

The chances of Hadwin’s club finding the sprinkler head were rare, but not a first. 

In 1999 at the Bay Hill Invitational, 21-time PGA Tour winner Davis Love III had his own battle with the sprinkler system. After watching his shot roll through the green, he smacked the sprinkler with his sand wedge, shattering the valve. 

Water promptly flooded the bunker, where he took his shot from. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.