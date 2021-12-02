Knicks' Taj Gibson ejected early in game vs. Bulls, ref draws scorn from Mike Breen: 'Horrible officiating'

New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson’s outburst toward a referee Thursday night during a game against the Chicago Bulls earned him an ejection, and the official was scorned by broadcaster Mike Breen.

Gibson was charged with his second foul with about 4:14 left in the first quarter. On the second foul, Gibson exploded and began to yell at an official. Referee Ben Taylor immediately assessed Gibson two technical fouls, ejecting him from the game.

The forward walked to the locker room as his night was done early.

"That’s just horrible officiating," Breen said on the MSG broadcast. "That’s overacting to a reaction from a player. There’s no way Taj Gibson deserved to be thrown out there."

NBA officials have drawn the ire of the Knicks as of late.

Julius Randle was called for a technical foul on Tuesday during the Knicks’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The technical foul was assessed late in the game as Randle was complaining about fouls.

Randle said later he wasn’t getting calls because he was too strong.

In that game, Mitchell Robinson was charged with a foul in the closing seconds, allowing James Johnson to make two free throws. Brooklyn won the game 112-110.

NBA officials defended their calls in the two-minute report.