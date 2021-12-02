Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Knicks
Published

Knicks' Taj Gibson ejected early in game vs. Bulls, ref draws scorn from Mike Breen: 'Horrible officiating'

The Knicks had issues with officiating during their loss to the Nets earlier in the week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson’s outburst toward a referee Thursday night during a game against the Chicago Bulls earned him an ejection, and the official was scorned by broadcaster Mike Breen.

Gibson was charged with his second foul with about 4:14 left in the first quarter. On the second foul, Gibson exploded and began to yell at an official. Referee Ben Taylor immediately assessed Gibson two technical fouls, ejecting him from the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taj Gibson (67) of the New York Knicks is held back by teammate Evan Fournier (13) after Gibson is called for double technical fouls and is ejected from the game in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden Dec. 2, 2021 in New York City.

Taj Gibson (67) of the New York Knicks is held back by teammate Evan Fournier (13) after Gibson is called for double technical fouls and is ejected from the game in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden Dec. 2, 2021 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The forward walked to the locker room as his night was done early.

"That’s just horrible officiating," Breen said on the MSG broadcast. "That’s overacting to a reaction from a player. There’s no way Taj Gibson deserved to be thrown out there."

LEBRON JAMES OUT OF COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, CLEARED TO RETURN

Taj Gibson (67) of the New York Knicks is held back by teammate Evan Fournier (13) after Gibson is called for double technical fouls and is ejected from the game in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden Dec. 2, 2021 in New York City.

Taj Gibson (67) of the New York Knicks is held back by teammate Evan Fournier (13) after Gibson is called for double technical fouls and is ejected from the game in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden Dec. 2, 2021 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

NBA officials have drawn the ire of the Knicks as of late.

Julius Randle was called for a technical foul on Tuesday during the Knicks’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The technical foul was assessed late in the game as Randle was complaining about fouls.

Randle said later he wasn’t getting calls because he was too strong.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. 

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York.  (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

In that game, Mitchell Robinson was charged with a foul in the closing seconds, allowing James Johnson to make two free throws. Brooklyn won the game 112-110.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NBA officials defended their calls in the two-minute report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com