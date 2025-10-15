Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Knicks

Knicks star Josh Hart celebrates rise of Christianity across America

The NBA player received mixed reactions from users after sharing clip about Bible sales and Christian music

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Deuce McBride discusses Knicks' coaching conundrum Video

Deuce McBride discusses Knicks' coaching conundrum

Knicks star Deuce McBride boasted confidence in discussing his team finding Tom Thibodeau's successor.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Knicks star Josh Hart made a post on social media celebrating the rise of Christianity on Wednesday. 

Hart re-shared a Fox News clip that highlighted an increase in Bible sales, downloads of religious mobile apps and streams of contemporary Christian music, with celebratory emojis.

Hart received praise and support for his celebration by some users, who defended him from criticism. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josh Hart fields questions from media

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center on Sept. 23, 2025. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

"I hope you’re ignoring all the backlash in the replies. Remember what Jesus said: ‘and you will be hated by all for My Name’s sake. But the one who endures to the end will be saved.’ Matthew 10:22," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "The amount of people in the comments that view Josh posting this as a bad thing is alarming."

JOEL EMBIID REVEALS FALLOUT WITH FORMER 76ERS TEAMMATE JAMES HARDEN AFTER UGLY EXIT: 'IT HURTS'

Josh Hart walks off court

Josh Hart walks off the court after losing to the Indiana Pacers 130-109 in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2024, in New York City.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

Other users criticized Hart for posting the clip and celebrating the statistical trends. 

"Josh out here magnifying right wing tweets," one critic wrote. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Josh Hart looks on

Josh Hart of the New York Knicks looks on in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2024, in New York City.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

Hart had a career year with his big minutes for the Knicks during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He also shot 52.5% from the field. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue