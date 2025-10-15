Knicks star Josh Hart celebrates rise of Christianity across America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Knicks star Josh Hart made a post on social media celebrating the rise of Christianity on Wednesday.

Hart re-shared a Fox News clip that highlighted an increase in Bible sales, downloads of religious mobile apps and streams of contemporary Christian music, with celebratory emojis.

Hart received praise and support for his celebration by some users, who defended him from criticism.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I hope you’re ignoring all the backlash in the replies. Remember what Jesus said: ‘and you will be hated by all for My Name’s sake. But the one who endures to the end will be saved.’ Matthew 10:22," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "The amount of people in the comments that view Josh posting this as a bad thing is alarming."

JOEL EMBIID REVEALS FALLOUT WITH FORMER 76ERS TEAMMATE JAMES HARDEN AFTER UGLY EXIT: 'IT HURTS'

Other users criticized Hart for posting the clip and celebrating the statistical trends.

"Josh out here magnifying right wing tweets," one critic wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hart had a career year with his big minutes for the Knicks during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He also shot 52.5% from the field.