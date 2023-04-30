Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Knicks-Heat broadcast shows New York City stock footage with Twin Towers; ESPN apologizes

'That should NEVER happen!!' one Twitter user said

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

During its New York Knicks-Miami Heat Game 1 coverage on Sunday afternoon, ABC appeared to show stock footage of New York City that showed the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in the background with the Statue of Liberty.

The game was at halftime, and after a report, the broadcast cut to an image of New York City with the Statue of Liberty at the forefront, but the Twin Towers appear to be in the background of the shot.

The Twin Towers, of course, collapsed during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jimmy Butler looks down

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat stands near the three-point line in the first half against the New York Knicks during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2023, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"We mistakenly used an old stock image and we apologize," ESPN said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

It is a common practice to use old footage of cities during scenics on broadcasts. A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital there was no intent for the footage to air live.

HEAT USE SECOND-HALF SURGE TO TAKE GAME 1 OVER KNICKS AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

"How does this happen?" one Twitter user commented.

Caleb Martin layup

Caleb Martin #16 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks on April 30, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images)

"That should NEVER happen!!" another wrote.

The Heat ended up taking Game 1 at Madison Square Garden in their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Knicks, 108-101, thanks to a strong second half. The Knicks led by five at halftime.

General image of Twin Towers

The World Trade Center in July 2000. (Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series is set to resume Tuesday night for Game 2 at The Garden.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.