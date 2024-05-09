Knicks fans yell expletive chant at Reggie Miller as team tops Pacers in Game 2

New York Knicks fans could have chanted at the refs or any of the Indiana Pacers players during their team’s Game 2 win on Wednesday, but they went after a legendary enemy.

It was Reggie Miller who was in their crosshairs as the Knicks wrapped up a 130-121 win. New York was down 10 points at halftime before an injured Jalen Brunson played through a foot issue and helped the team battle back and win the game against the Pacers.

As time ran out, Madison Square Garden was filled with "F--- you Reggie!" chants.

Knicks guard Josh Hart went to the announcers’ table and even clarified to the Basketball Hall of Famer that the chants were directed toward him.

"I just wanted to make sure he heard what the fans were saying," Hart said after the game, via the New York Post.

Miller played into the villain status before he called Game 2. Knicks fans have not forgotten Miller scoring eight points in nine seconds during the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals and the rivalry he had with filmmaker Spike Lee on the sidelines of the Garden.

Miller even donned himself as the "boogeyman" before he joined Brian Anderson and Stan Van Gundy for the TNT telecast.

"People are like, ‘Aren’t you worried about going back to New York City and calling a game?’ No. I’ve owned this city. I’ve owned this building! So why would I be worried about walking out there?" he said during the broadcast.

In the end, it was New York who went up 2-0 on Indiana.

Game 3 is set for Friday night back in Indianapolis. New York has a 2-0 lead.