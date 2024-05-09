Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs

Knicks fans yell expletive chant at Reggie Miller as team tops Pacers in Game 2

Knicks stormed back to beat the Pacers to take a 2-0 lead

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Knicks fans could have chanted at the refs or any of the Indiana Pacers players during their team’s Game 2 win on Wednesday, but they went after a legendary enemy.

It was Reggie Miller who was in their crosshairs as the Knicks wrapped up a 130-121 win. New York was down 10 points at halftime before an injured Jalen Brunson played through a foot issue and helped the team battle back and win the game against the Pacers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reggie Miller at the broadcast booth

Broadcaster Reggie Miller, center, works during the first half of Game 2 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

As time ran out, Madison Square Garden was filled with "F--- you Reggie!" chants.

VIEW POST ON X. POST CONTAINS EXPLETIVE LANGUAGE.

Knicks guard Josh Hart went to the announcers’ table and even clarified to the Basketball Hall of Famer that the chants were directed toward him.

"I just wanted to make sure he heard what the fans were saying," Hart said after the game, via the New York Post.

NUGGETS' NIKOLA JOKIC WINS NBA MVP FOR 3RD TIME

Reggie Miller and Spike Lee

Spike Lee, left, and Reggie Miller pose for a photo before the game between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks during Round 2 Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 8, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Miller played into the villain status before he called Game 2. Knicks fans have not forgotten Miller scoring eight points in nine seconds during the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals and the rivalry he had with filmmaker Spike Lee on the sidelines of the Garden.

Miller even donned himself as the "boogeyman" before he joined Brian Anderson and Stan Van Gundy for the TNT telecast.

"People are like, ‘Aren’t you worried about going back to New York City and calling a game?’ No. I’ve owned this city. I’ve owned this building! So why would I be worried about walking out there?" he said during the broadcast.

In the end, it was New York who went up 2-0 on Indiana.

Josh Hart celebrates

Josh Hart, #3, and Isaiah Hartenstein, #55 of the New York Knicks, react during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 8, 2024 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 3 is set for Friday night back in Indianapolis. New York has a 2-0 lead.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.