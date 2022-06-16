Warriors' Klay Thompson reacts to YouTube impersonator getting banned from arena

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson reacted to a YouTuber getting banned from the Chase Center after he was able to get onto the court to shoot some hoops before Game 5 Monday night.

Dawson Gurley, known as "Fake Klay Thompson," dressed up as the Warriors star and fooled Chase Center security. He was later informed he would be banned from the arena indefinitely.

The real Klay Thompson was asked about the ordeal Wednesday as the Warriors prepared to close out the Boston Celtics for another NBA championship.

"Oh man, poor guy. Just trying to get some good content," Thompson said, via the San Jose Mercury News. "You play stupid games, you get rewarded stupid prizes."

Gurley wrote about the ordeal on Twitter and later posted the video he and his team filmed about getting onto the court.

"At game 5 and @warriors just banned me for life from their arena," Gurley wrote.

"Banned (because) I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?"

On Tuesday, Gurley tweeted the Chase Center had "every right" to ban him.

"Im being contacted by a lot of news organizations to do interviews. As of now I will not be doing any. Don’t want to make this a bigger deal than it is, the chase center has every right to ban me. I get it. No hard feelings. Had fun doing it."

Gurley dressed up as Thompson for past Warriors’ NBA Finals runs and became known as the "Fake Klay Thompson." He’s appeared in the crowd at Finals games and ring ceremonies.

Game 6 is set for Thursday night in Boston.