©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Fake Klay Thompson' banned from Warriors games after shooting hoops pregame

Dawson Gurley ended up on the Chase Center floor before Warriors played Celtics in Game 5

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A YouTube personality affectionately known as "Fake Klay Thompson" was banned from the Chase Center after getting past security and shooting hoops before the start of the Golden State Warriors' Game 5 on Monday.

Dawson Gurley, who bears a striking resemblance to the Warriors sharpshooter, wrote about the ordeal on social media. He said he was able to get right past security and onto the court.

A fan dressed as Klay Thompson appears during the NBA playoffs on May 20, 2018, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

A fan dressed as Klay Thompson appears during the NBA playoffs on May 20, 2018, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

"At game 5 and @warriors just banned me for life from their arena," Gurley wrote initially.

"Banned (because) I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?" he added.

Gurley posted the letter he received from Warriors security about his banishment.

A fan dressed as Klay Thompson watches the Western Conference Finals during the NBA playoffs on May 20, 2018, in Oakland, California.

A fan dressed as Klay Thompson watches the Western Conference Finals during the NBA playoffs on May 20, 2018, in Oakland, California. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Gurley tweeted the Chase Center had "every right" to ban him.

"Im being contacted by a lot of news organizations to do interviews. As of now I will not be doing any. Don’t want to make this a bigger deal than it is, the chase center has every right to ban me. I get it. No hard feelings. Had fun doing it."

Gurley dressed up as Thompson in the past Warriors’ NBA Finals runs and became known as the "Fake Klay Thompson." He’s appeared in the crowd at Finals games and ring ceremonies.

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with fans during the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs against the Houston Rockets on May 8, 2019, in Oakland, California.

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with fans during the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs against the Houston Rockets on May 8, 2019, in Oakland, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Warriors will look to win another NBA championship on Thursday in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics on the road.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.