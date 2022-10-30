Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Vikings
Published

Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook propel Vikings to big win over Cardinals

Vikings defeated the Cardinals, 34-26

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday passed a major test and maintained a solid lead in the NFC North with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals, 34-26.

Kirk Cousins had three total touchdowns for the Vikings. He had two touchdown passes – one to K.J. Osborn and the other to Johnny Mundt. He also scampered for a rushing touchdown as well. The 5-yard touchdown pass to Osborn put Minnesota up eight points with 8:36 left.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Cousins finished 24-for-36 with 232 passing yards. He was sacked three times and lost one fumble.

Dalvin Cook also unleashed a running attack that the Cardinals couldn’t stop. The star running back had 111 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown. His ability to run the ball gave Alexander Mattison a chance to score a touchdown as well.

Justin Jefferson led the way with six catches for 98 yards. Adam Thielen also had six catches in the game along with 67 yards.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with teammate K.J. Osborn after scoring on a 17-yard touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with teammate K.J. Osborn after scoring on a 17-yard touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

BILL BELICHICK MOVES UP ALL-TIME WINS LIST AS PATRIOTS TOP JETS

Kyler Murray and company did their best to pick up the win. Murray was 31-for-44 with 326 passing yards, but two interceptions really hampered the team. Both of them came in the second half.

Murray hooked up with his favorite target, DeAndre Hopkins, 12 times for 159 yards. Hopkins made an incredible one-handed touchdown catch early in the game.

Murray also had touchdown passes to Rondale Moore, who had seven catches for 92 yards, and Zach Ertz, who had four catches for 34 yards.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reacts after an incomplete pass against the Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reacts after an incomplete pass against the Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum had the interceptions off Murray.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minnesota improved to 6-1 with the victory. Arizona fell to 3-5.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.