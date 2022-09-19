Kirk Cousins criticism on social media gets loud as Vikings lose in quarterback's three-interception night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins failed to ride the momentum from Week 1’s victory against the Green Bay Packers into Week 2’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cousins and the Vikings fell 24-7 to the Eagles as it appeared Philadelphia had the veteran quarterback’s number all night. Darius Slay had two interceptions and Avonte Maddox had one more in the Eagles’ win.

It appeared Cousins just had trouble locating Slay. The four-time Pro Bowler had five passes defended and a tackle. He helped hold Justin Jefferson to just six catches on 12 targets and 48 receiving yards. Jefferson’s longest play of the night was just 11 yards.

According to Next Gen Stats, Slay had more interceptions in the game "than receptions allowed (1) as the nearest defender on 5 targets to Justin Jefferson."

Cousins was 27-for-46 with 221 passing yards, a touchdown pass to Irv Smith Jr., and three picks. He also fumbled the ball at one point but was able to recover it. He led the Vikings with 20 rushing yards.

As Cousins struggled, his critics were loud on social media.

The Vikings fall to 1-1 after a statement win over the Packers last week. The team will welcome the Detroit Lions to their building next week.