Darius Slay, Eagles torment Vikings offense in blowout victory

The Philadelphia Eagles tormented the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins throughout the game on Monday night and easily pulled off the victory 24-7.

Darius Slay helped keep the Cousins-to-Justin Jefferson connection at bay. He brilliantly had two interceptions off Cousins in the game. Avonte Maddox had another one. Cousins was also sacked twice and fumbled once, though he was able to recover it.

Slay finished with five passes defended and two tackles. Maddox added eight tackles and one pass defended. T.J. Edwards led the team with 10 tackles. Fletcher Cox and Josh Sweat each had sacks.

Philadelphia got a tremendous jolt on offense from Jalen Hurts. All three of his touchdowns came in the first half against the Vikings.

He had two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air. He was 26-of-31 passing with 333 passing yards and the score. He also had an interception. Hurts also ran for 57 yards.

Hurts’ lone touchdown pass went to Quez Watkins, who finished with two catches for 69 yards. Dallas Goedert led the team with five catches for 82 yards. Devonta Smith had seven catches for 70 yards.

Cousins and the Vikings were unable to get much of anything going.

Cousins was 27-of-48 with 221 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Irv Smith Jr. He also led the team in rushing yards with 20.

Jefferson, after an incredible game in Week 1, only had six catches for 48 yards. He was targeted 12 times.

The Eagles are off to a 2-0 start to the 2022 regular season. NFC East rival New York Giants are also 2-0 to start the season and the two teams are at the top of the division.

Philadelphia will play the Washington Commanders on the road for Week 3.

The Vikings fall to 1-1 after a statement win over the Green Bay Packers last week. The team will welcome the Detroit Lions to their building next week.