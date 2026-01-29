Kim Wood, NFL's first full-time strength coach and weight training pioneer, dead at 80

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Wood, the NFL's first full-time strength and conditioning coach, died Tuesday after battling a brief illness. He was 80.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced his death, calling him an "innovator who helped transform the weight training industry" while playing a prominent role on the Bengals' sideline.

He was employed by the Bengals from 1975, Paul Brown's final season as the team's head coach, through 2002.

"I've lost a great friend, great coach, great guy," Bengals legendary defensive lineman Tim Krumrie said.

"He believed in the hands, the forearm and the grip," Anthony Munoz added, reflecting on how Wood felt about the importance of a firm handshake. "He was on the cutting edge of core work and arm strength. He understood the game so well. He understood what part of your body needed to be really emphasized to be the best."

"Everybody who knew him recognized what an extraordinary personality he possessed," Brown's son, Mike, said. "He was fun and interesting to be around. He was extroverted. He was always full of ideas and plans. He attracted people. The players enjoyed being around him, and so did everyone else."

As weight training took off in the late ’60s and early ’70s, Wood became a major force in the industry, first at Nautilus, then with his own company, Hammer Strength, helping push strength training from free weights toward machines. He then made his mark in the world of professional wrestling, helping former Bengals special team player Brian Pillman with his career in the ring.

Wood was an adamant opponent of steroids during a time when they had risen to prominence in sports and bodybuilding, two of Wood’s niches.

"He was extremely anti-steroids, which I loved," Munoz said. "He took care of his players. To him, it was all about working your tail off, eating the right things. He was totally against the chemicals."

Krumrie was working out when he got the news Wednesday of Wood's passing.



On the rower, he said, he did "a few extra pulls" for his former trainer.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.