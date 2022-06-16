Kim Pegula, co-team owner of Bills and Sabres, dealing with 'some unexpected health issues,' family says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Pegula, the co-team owner of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, was hospitalized in Florida Tuesday for what her family described as "some unexpected health issues."

The family did not exactly spell out what Pegula was dealing with but praised the medical team around her.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made of the past few days," the family said. "She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.

"We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott also asked for prayers for the Pegula family Tuesday at the start of mandatory minicamp.

SAINTS' MARCUS DAVENPORT REVEALS PARTIALLY AMPUTATED PINKIE

"We love them and more than anything, we just want to be there for them right now," McDermott said. "I think if you just look at what they’ve done for western New York, what they’ve done for this organization, for the multiple organizations and companies that they own around here and then, personally, what they’ve done for me and my family, I don’t know that I’ll ever be able to repay them."

Kim and her husband Terry Pegula bought the Sabres in February 2011 and the Bills in 2014. Kim Pegula, who was born in Seoul and later adopted by an American family, is one of the few minority sports team owners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kim also serves as the president of both teams and is on the NFL’s workplace diversity committee and the NHL’s executive inclusion council.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.