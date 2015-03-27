Kim Kardashian watches new NFL boyfriend Miles Austin, attends Cowboys practice at Alamodome

Kim Kardashian is watching her new NFL boyfriend play.

The reality TV star was at the Dallas Cowboys' practice Sunday watching Miles Austin from a private suite at the Alamodome. Kardashian was with quarterback Tony Romo's girlfriend, former Miss Missouri Candice Crawford.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he "almost swallowed" his sandwich earlier when he ran into Austin and Kardashian having lunch with Romo.

Kardashian and Austin have been coy about whether they are dating, but have often been photographed together recently.

Austin, smiling as always, jogged off the field after practice without responding to questions.

Kardashian previously dated Reggie Bush of the Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints.