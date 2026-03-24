Kickstarter takes down fundraising campaign for book about 'Save Women's Sports' activists

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The online fundraising platform Kickstarter has taken down a campaign for a book about "Save Women's Sports" activists, that is set to include interviews with Riley Gaines, Jennifer Sey, Paula Scanlan, Brooke Slusser, Payton McNabb, Stephanie Turner, Selina Soule, Kaitlynn Wheeler and several others.

The page for the campaign for the forthcoming title "She Handled It," by Arwen Becker currently says "suspended" on Kickstarter's website.

Becker told Fox News Digital that she was told that campaigns are suspended when the platform discovers "strong evidence" that a campaign violates "the spirit of Kickstarter rules."

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Becker added that one of the potential reasons Kickstarter provided for the suspension was "It's hateful or offensive content that fails to meet Kickstarter's spirit of inclusivity by promoting discrimination, bigotry or intolerance toward marginalized groups."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kickstarter for comment.

Becker has since moved the campaign to the Christian-owned digital fundraising platform GiveSendGo, which is famed for platforming fundraisers that are not allowed on other platforms.

Becker says the recent removal of her campaign and the viral reaction it has sparked has actually helped drive more attention to her project.

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"It's definitely helped. There's zero question about it," Becker said. "There are people that are actually just upset this even happened, so of course it's getting attention because it's so absurd!"

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She added that she made no effort to contact Kickstarter after her campaign was suspended.

"I don’t have time to battle with a company that treats authors/creators this way, so I instantly pivoted to a different way to fund the campaign," Becker said.