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Kickstarter takes down fundraising campaign for book about 'Save Women's Sports' activists

'I don’t have time to battle with a company that treats authors/creators this way,' said author Arwen Becker

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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The online fundraising platform Kickstarter has taken down a campaign for a book about "Save Women's Sports" activists, that is set to include interviews with Riley Gaines, Jennifer Sey, Paula Scanlan, Brooke Slusser, Payton McNabb, Stephanie Turner, Selina Soule, Kaitlynn Wheeler and several others. 

The page for the campaign for the forthcoming title "She Handled It," by Arwen Becker currently says "suspended" on Kickstarter's website

Becker told Fox News Digital that she was told that campaigns are suspended when the platform discovers "strong evidence" that a campaign violates "the spirit of Kickstarter rules." 

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Becker added that one of the potential reasons Kickstarter provided for the suspension was "It's hateful or offensive content that fails to meet Kickstarter's spirit of inclusivity by promoting discrimination, bigotry or intolerance toward marginalized groups."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kickstarter for comment. 

Becker has since moved the campaign to the Christian-owned digital fundraising platform GiveSendGo, which is famed for platforming fundraisers that are not allowed on other platforms. 

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Becker says the recent removal of her campaign and the viral reaction it has sparked has actually helped drive more attention to her project.

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"It's definitely helped. There's zero question about it," Becker said. "There are people that are actually just upset this even happened, so of course it's getting attention because it's so absurd!"

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Stephanie Turner, Paula Scanlan, Payton McNabb, Selina Soule

Stephanie Turner, Paula Scanlan, Payton McNabb, Selina Soule (Courtesy of XX-XY Athletics/Getty Images)

She added that she made no effort to contact Kickstarter after her campaign was suspended.

"I don’t have time to battle with a company that treats authors/creators this way, so I instantly pivoted to a different way to fund the campaign," Becker said. 

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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