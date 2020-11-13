Kevin Na makes Masters history in unfortunate fashion

Kevin Na made history at the Masters during the first round Thursday.

Na hit every green in regulation, meaning he made it to the green in at least two fewer shots than what the par is for the hole.

According to NBC Sports, Na was the first player to accomplish the feat since 2009. But that wasn’t why he made history at the illustrious major event.

He is the first player to hit every green in regulation but shoot over par.

Na shot a 73 in the first round and finished 1-over par. He finished with one birdie and two double bogeys but broke even on most of the holes. He was the fifth-best putter on the PGA Tour during the 2019-20 season.

He finished the day tied for 64th at Augusta National, and as long as he putts better on Friday he should be in contention to make the cut.

“Hit all 18 greens in regulation and two par 5s in two,” Na wrote on his Instagram Stories after his round.

The 37-year-old has four PGA Tour wins and has never won a major. His best finish at the Masters was tied for 12th. He did it twice – once in 2012 and the other time in 2015.

Paul Casey finished the first round in the lead. The first round was suspended due to darkness and will be picked up Friday morning.