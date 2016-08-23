Kevin Durant says the Olympics were 'therapy' for him after free agency resentment

From blowing a 3-1 series lead vs. the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals, to joining said Golden State Warriors as a free agent, to receiving all sorts of backlash from Oklahoma City and the NBA world after the ink dried on his new contract -- Kevin Durant had quite the roller coaster of a summer.

On Sunday, Kevin Durant won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA Basketball -- and was the MVP of the final game, scoring 30 points.

Durant spoke with The Vertical's Michael Lee after the game, and revealed that his reasoning for choosing to play for the team this summer wasn't just about winning another gold medal, it also acted as 'therapy' to help him cope with the major decision he made to leave Oklahoma City:

It was therapy for me after making a big change in my life ... It made my life easier ... I knew (a backlash) was coming. It was definitely different for me, but to come here in an environment where people accepted me and didn't care about anything except being my buddy, that's what I needed.

There you have it...

Did it work? We'll find out in just about one month when the NBA preseason begins.