Kevin Durant needs to leave the 'cursed' Suns, former NBA star says

The Phoenix Suns had a ton of hype going into the 2023-24 NBA season with Kevin Durant being on the floor full-time to team with Devin Booker and pairing them with offseason acquisition Bradley Beal.

Through 28 games, though, it has been far from a dream scenario for the Suns. Sure, they have not lost 28 games in a row, but the team dropped to 14-15 on Monday night with a loss against the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas’ Luka Doncic scored 50 points as Grayson Allen led the way for the Suns with 32 points. Durant had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists but was -5 on the floor. Durant is averaging 30.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season.

However, as Phoenix struggles, former NBA star guard Brandon Jennings wrote on X that Durant should leave the team.

"KD should leave SUNS," Jennings wrote. "They cursed man. He don’t deserve this."

The Suns made the shrewd move to acquire Durant from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline last season. The team gave up a lot of draft picks along with Mikail Bridges and Cam Johnson. They lost in the Western Conference semifinals.

Phoenix has not had much success so far this season. Durant, Booker and Beal have only played one game together since the former Washington Wizards star was traded there. Over the course of the season, it is expected the three will get more reps as they make a playoff push.