Warriors' Steve Kerr rails against foul calls after Nuggets loss: 'It was just baiting refs into calls'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr railed against NBA officials on Monday night following the team’s 120-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets as he took issue with the free-throw disparity.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had 26 points and shot 18-of-18 from the free-throw line. Denver attempted 32 free throws in total as Golden State shot 23. It was those numbers that irked Kerr after the game.

"I have no problem with the officials themselves," Kerr said. "I have a problem with the way we are legislating defense out of the game. That’s what we’re doing. The way we’re teaching officials, we’re just enabling to players to (fool) their way to the foul line. If I was a fan, I wouldn’t have wanted to watch the second half of that game. It was disgusting.

"It was just baiting refs into calls. But the refs have to make those calls because that’s how they’re taught."

Kerr said that players are "smart in this league" and have been able to take advantage of how officials call games.

"When there’s physicality, it’s tough because it’s inconsistent at times on either side," Warriors star Stephen Curry added. "A night like tonight, you feel like there’s physicality on one side and then kind of ticky-tack on the other and then they get into the bonus and it changes the (complexion) of the game. It’s not like we don’t foul. I’m not saying that.

"It was tough tonight, slowed the whole game down. (Jokic) made every free throw and changed the momentum, played into their hands."

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray said Jokic was getting beat up down low.

"He gets fouled a lot. He gets beat up down there," he said. "It’s hard to call every foul, I understand. They can only do so much."

The defending NBA champions moved to 22-10 on the year. Golden State fell to 15-15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.