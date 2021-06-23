Kevin Durant 'more gifted' than Michael Jordan, Steve Kerr says

Steve Kerr is one of the most unique figures in basketball history having had a close-up look to some of the greats in the NBA, including Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan, Steve Kerr and Shaquille O’Neal just to name a few.

Kerr played with Jordan and Duncan, coached Durant when he was with the Golden State Warriors and was in the Phoenix Suns’ front office when Nash and O’Neal briefly shared the court.

Jordan and Durant have been regarded as some of the best scorers in NBA history. Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday that he thought Durant showed why in the Brooklyn Nets’ series against the Milwaukee Bucks "he's the most talented basketball player on earth, if not of all time." He added that Durant was "so gifted."

When asked whether Durant was more gifted than Jordan, Kerr explained he thought so.

"I think he's more gifted, I really do. That's saying something, but Kevin is a different ... entirely different breed. He's 6-11 with guard skills, unlimited 3-point range, passing, shot-blocking - his shot-blocking at the rim, it's just stunning. Watching him this year was really, really gratifying to see," Kerr said.

"You think about what he did for this organization, not only helping us win titles but to come back and try to play through injuries and then suffer the devastating Achilles injury, we all just wanted to see Kevin healthy and to see him in the playoffs playing at the level he reached, it was really, really gratifying for all of us."

Durant and the hobbled-Nets came up short against the Bucks despite all-time performances from the sharpshooter.

Kerr will be Durant’s coach during Team USA’s run in the Olympics next month.

Durant played 35 games for the Nets after recovering from a torn Achilles in 2019-20. He averaged 26.9 points and 7.1 rebounds in that span.